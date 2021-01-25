Business Banks to introduce domestic credit chip cards to promote cashless payments The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (Napas) last week said it will work with seven banks to introduce domestic credit chip cards with unified standards to limit cash payments and tackle black credit.

Business Silicon Valley investor lands in Da Nang The industrial zones and high-tech park authority (DHPIZA) of the central city of Da Nang has granted an investment licence to a semiconductor project worth 110 million USD from the firm United States Enterprises.

Business Vietnam hands over EABC Chairmanship to RoK Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vu Tien Loc, as Chairman of the East Asia Business Council (EABC) in 2020, recently handed over the EABC Chair to Hak-hee Jo, Executive Managing Director of the Korea International Trade Association.

Business Reference exchange rate adjusted up at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,147 VND per USD on January 25, up 10 VND from the last working of previous week (January 22).