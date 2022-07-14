Hoa Phat Group’s contribution to State budget up 42% in H1
Hoa Phat Group contributed nearly 7.4 trillion VND (315.97 million USD) to the State budget in the first half of 2022, rising 42% year on year and surpassing the entire 2020’s estimate, the conglomerate reported.
It said Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel and Hoa Phat Hai Duong Steel are its biggest contributing subsidiaries, respectively paying over 4.8 trillion VND and nearly 1.6 trillion VND to the budget, up 47% and 48% from a year earlier.
Other major contributors include Hoa Phat Steel Pipe, Hoa Phat Home Appliances, An Thong Mineral Investment, Hoa Phat Steel Sheet, Hoa Phat Urban Development and Construction, and Hoa Phat Hung Yen Steel.
The conglomerate is operating in 27 provinces and cities nationwide.
It has continually been in the lists of the largest businesses and taxpayers in Vietnam. In May 2022, the firm was named as one of the world’s 2,000 biggest companies by Forbes./.