Hoa Phat receives many orders to export steel in January
In the early days of this year, Hoa Phat Group secured many orders to export its steel products to the US, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), and Cambodia.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The firm’s export volume in January reached 46,000 tonnes.
Hoa Phat produced 392,000 tonnes of crude steel in January, equaling 56% of the output reported in the same period last year.
The sales of construction, billet and hot rolled coil steel reached 402,000 tonnes, equivalent to 64% of the sales in the first months of 2022.
With an annual capacity of manufacturing 8.5 million tonnes of crude steel, Hoa Phat now leads the market share in construction steel and steel pipes with 36% and 29%, respectively.
Based on the market situation, the group has adjusted its production and business plan flexibly, in line with market developments.
It is striving to implement the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Iron and Steel Production Complex 2 on schedule./.