Business Vietnamese food, farm produce displayed at international exhibition in Japan Nearly 20 Vietnamese businesses are showcasing products at the 46th International Food and Beverage Exhibition (Foodex Japan 2021), which kicked off in the Japanese prefecture of Chiba on March 9.

Business Ample room for growth in Vietnamese exports to France Vietnam remains France’s largest goods supplier in ASEAN and Vietnamese exports still have the opportunity to penetrate further into the European market.

Business Bac Giang aims to lure 1.3 billion USD of investment in 2021 The northern province of Bac Giang is working hard to complete the target of attracting about 1.3 billion USD worth of investment in 2021, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong.