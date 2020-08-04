Business Infographic Seven-month agro-forestry-aquaculture export reaches 22.3 billion USD The export turnover of agriculture, forestry and aquaculture in the first seven months of 2020 was estimated at 22.3 billion USD, a decrease of 2.8 percent year-on-year.

Business Lao Cai asked to finalise proposal for construction of Sa Pa Airport Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has urged the People’s Committee of northern Lao Cai province to finalise its proposal for construction of Sa Pa Airport, with opinions of relevant ministries and agencies taken into account.

Business Hanoi ensures supply of essential goods Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai recently worked with some supermarket systems in Hanoi on ensuring the supply of essential goods and preventing the COVID-19 pandemic.