Business Foreign capital pouring into pharmaceuticals Merger and acquisition (M&A) activities between domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies are being seen in both production and distribution.

Business Vietnam Renewable Energy Week 2020 underway The Vietnam Renewable Energy Week 2020 was launched in Hanoi on August 25 by the Vietnam Sustainable Energy Alliance, the Vietnam Climate Action Alliance, and the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations.

Business Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry The Ministry of Finance has proposed amendments to the decree about casino businesses to create favourable conditions for investors.

Business Viettel wins world’s premier business award Vietnamese telecom giant Viettel Group has been awarded with the 2020 Silver Stevie Awards for Great Employers – Telecommunications.