Hoa Phat to export high-quality steel to African markets
Hoa Phat Hung Yen Steel Co., Ltd – a subsidiary of Vietnam's leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group - has signed a number contracts to export high-quality rolled steel branded SAE to African markets, marking its success in opening new export markets.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
As schedule, the first shipments with a total volume of nearly 30,000 tonnes will be transported to Kenya and Ghana in September and October this year.
In the first seven months of 2020, Hoa Phat shipped 160,000 tonnes of high-quality rolled steel to foreign markets, up 2.3 times compared to the same period last year, and 35.5 percent higher than the total output of SAE products exported in the whole year 2019.
Major export markets of Hoa Phat steel included the US, Japan, Canada, China, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Brunei, the Philippines, and Singapore.
Along with ready-to-use steel, Hoa Phat also sold 1 million tonnes of steel billets for construction steel production in the seven months, with 169,000 tonnes in July alone.
The completion of Hoa Phat Dung Quat port also made great contributions to the transport of Hoa Phat steel, thus promoting its sales. Recently, the port received a 176,000 tonne vessel, the biggest of its kind it had ever served./.