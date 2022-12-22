Hoa Phat to export long steel products to Europe
Hoa Phat Group has signed a contract to export 10,000 tonnes of steel wire in coil form to Europe.
This is the first order of long steel products from Europe, opening up a potential market for Hoa Phat steel products.
According to a representative of Hoa Phat Hung Yen, the batch of steel wire was produced in accordance with American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards. It is scheduled to be delivered in February 2023.
With this order, Hoa Phat's long steel products have been sold in five continents. Exploiting new markets helps the group expand its export markets, contributing to earning foreign currency and ensuring Vietnam's trade balance.
With modern and closed production lines, Hoa Phat provides diverse and high-quality steel products meeting strict standards of its foreign partners. Hoa Phat has been exporting hot rolled steel coil (HRC) and iron sheet to Europe.
In the first 11 months of 2022, Hoa Phat exported 1.1 million tonnes of construction steel products to many countries and territories such as Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong (China), the US, Canada and Australia.
In addition to orders to the European market, the firm has also won a number of contracts from traditional markets such as Canada, Cambodia, the RoK, and Thailand in January and February, with delivery scheduled for January and February next year./.