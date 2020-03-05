Business EVFTA – important solution to achieve growth targets: minister The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is a new stride in the country’s integration process and also an important solution to achieve growth targets of the industry and trade sector amid adverse developments in the global environment.

Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on March 5 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,203 VND per USD on March 5, down 1 VND from the previous day.

PM receives US-ASEAN Business Council delegation Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 4 for a delegation of the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) led by its President and CEO Alex Feldman.

Another solar power plant to begin operation in Ninh Thuan A new solar power plant is scheduled to become operational in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan in June, following an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract inked between Ninh Thuan Energy Industry JSC and Sharp-NSN joint venture earlier this week.