Business Positive outlook for real estate M&A in 2022 Real estate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are expected to be a good source of FDI in Vietnam this year, said Savills, and forecasting M&A activity is likely to increase in terms of frequency and value.

Business WB downgrades growth forecast for Vietnam to 5.3 percent The World Bank (WB) has predicted Vietnam’s GDP growth this year at 5.3 percent, down from the previous forecast of 6.5 percent issued last October.

Business Over 11,200 fake Samsung chargers seized in Hanoi Hanoi’s Department of Market Surveillance on April 4 seized over 11,200 fake phone and tablet chargers of the Samsung brand in a shop in the city’s Cau Giay district.