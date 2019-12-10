Hoa Phat’s steel pipe export surges 22.3 pct in 11 months
The Hoa Phat Group said its subsidiary - Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Co., Ltd - exported 17,000 tonnes of steel pipe in the first 11 months of 2019, a year-on-year increase of 22.3 percent.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The group said Hoa Phat’s products are sold in North America, Southeast Asia, India, Australia and Latin America.
In November alone, 72,500 tonnes of Hoa Phat steel pipe were sold out, up 27.6 percent from the same period last year, making it become the biggest steel pipe supplier in Vietnam with over 31 percent of the market share.
The firm set to sell 750,000 tonnes of steel pipe in domestic and foreign markets in 2019, towards realising its sale growth target of 10 percent in 2020, Vice Director of the Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Co., Ltd, Nguyen Thai Son said.
According Son, big-size steel pipe products of the firm will be officially introduced in late December, serving the country’s major construction projects./.
