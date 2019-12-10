Business Exports to Brazil rise 6.65 percent Vietnam’s exports to Brazil in the first 10 months of 2019 increased by 6.65 percent in value to reach 1.82 billion USD, according to preliminary statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Forum looks into sustainable energy development in Vietnam As many as 40 policy recommendations for a sustainable energy future in Vietnam were introduced by the Vietnam Energy Partnership Group (VEPG) at the 3rd High-level Meeting and 1st Stakeholder Forum of the VEPG in Hanoi on December 10.

Business Start-ups must ‘go global’, says Grab’s Vietnam chief Overcoming human resources problems, understanding local cultures and finding reliable partners are needed for Vietnamese start-ups to “go global,” the CEO of Grab Financial Group Vietnam Nguyen Tuan Anh has said.

Business Vietnam, Czech Republic enjoy robust trade ties Vietnam and the Czech Republic have experienced sound growth in their trade revenue so far this year, according to the Czech Statistical Office.