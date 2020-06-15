Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province
Visitors coming to Hoai Khao village, northern province of Cao Bang will be amazed by unique cultural values of local Dao Tien ethnic people.
Ancient double tiles in Hoai Khao village (Photo: VNA)
Locals in Hoai Khao work to keep their village clean (Photo: VNA)
Mother Nature offers people in Hoai Khao valuable gifts, including ‘day’ herbal tea which is harvested in the forest (Photo: VNA)
A place to carry out ‘Le cap sac’ (maturity ritual) of Hoai Khao locals (Photo: VNA)
Locals in Hoai Khao village use small wooden barns to store rice (Photo: VNA)
Tourists are eager to visit rice barns of Dao Tien ethnic minority people in Hoai Khoai village (Photo: VNA)
Ancient trees in Hoai Khao village (Photo: VNA)
Villagers in Hoai Khao restrict beehive destruction. Big beehives with millions of bees create an unique, spectacular scene (Photo: VNA)