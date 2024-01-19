Politics Get-together marks 74th anniversary of Vietnam – China diplomatic ties The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organsiations (HUFO) organised a get-together on January 18 to celebrate the 74th founding anniversary of Vietnam – China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2024).

Politics Vietnam congratulates Laos on army's 75th anniversary A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence on January 18 visited the headquarters of its Lao counterpart in Vientiane, and extending congratulations on the 75th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Army (LPA) (January 20, 1979-2024).

Politics NA Chairman attends ceremony announcing establishment of Viet Yen township National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 18 evening attended a ceremony to announce the National Assembly Standing Committee's resolution on the establishment of Viet Yen township and its wards in the northern province of Bac Giang.

Videos Vietnam, Hungary enhance cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Budapest on January 18 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to the European nation from January 18-20.