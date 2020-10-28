Hoang Sa, Truong Sa exhibition underway in Binh Thuan
An exhibition featuring historical and legal evidence on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos opened in the central province of Binh Thuan on October 27.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Binh Thuan (VNA) – An exhibition featuring historical and legal evidence on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos opened in the central province of Binh Thuan on October 27.
On display are over 100 maps and atlases published by Vietnam, China and western countries, and royal records issued by feudal dynasties from the 17th century to the early 20th century, which affirm Vietnam’s establishment, continual exercise and protection of its sovereignty over the two archipelagos.
Photos and documents featuring the two archipelagos during the French colonial and the Democratic Republic of Vietnam eras, the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh are also available.
The exhibition will last till October 30.
Similar events have been already held in 9 out of 10 districts and townships in the province, contributing to raising public awareness of Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos./.
On display are over 100 maps and atlases published by Vietnam, China and western countries, and royal records issued by feudal dynasties from the 17th century to the early 20th century, which affirm Vietnam’s establishment, continual exercise and protection of its sovereignty over the two archipelagos.
Photos and documents featuring the two archipelagos during the French colonial and the Democratic Republic of Vietnam eras, the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh are also available.
The exhibition will last till October 30.
Similar events have been already held in 9 out of 10 districts and townships in the province, contributing to raising public awareness of Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos./.