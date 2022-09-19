According to organizers, the event will take place until the end of this month and feature many interesting activities, such as a Mong ethnic minority cultural festival and paragliding over the terraced rice fields.

Also included are sports activities and tours to local cultural and ecological sites throughout the district.

The terraced fields in Hoang Su Phi cover more than 3,700 hectares in 24 communes and towns. They were formed hundreds of years ago by the La Chi, Dao, and Nung ethnic minority communities.

September is the best time to visit Hoang Su Phi as its terraced rice fields glitter like gold during the harvest season./.

VNA