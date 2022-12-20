Hoarfrost blanketing top of Mount Fansipan
This is the fourth time the rare weather phenomenon has been seen in the area since the beginning of winter. Lower temperatures and thicker layers of ice crystals on the mountain have been forecast for the evening of January 18 and the morning of January 19.(Photo: VNA)
Hoarfrost is dangerous, as it can damage crops and livestock by inhibiting the growth and development of plants. (Photo: VNA)
Frost and hoarfrost blanket the road and trees in Hoang Lien National Park. (Photo: VNA)
Frost and hoarfrost cover the road and trees in Hoang Lien National Park in the cable car area on the way to the top of Mount Fansipan. (Photo by VNA)
Authorities have advised people in mountainous areas throughout Lao Cai province, especially in places at an altitude of 2,000 metres or more above sea level, to be cautious about harmful frost and hoarfrost. (Photo: VNA)