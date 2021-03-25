Located on the banks of the Thu Bon River in the central province of Quang Nam, the area was formerly alluvial ground, with immense water areas. It is now dubbed the “little Southern region” in the heart of Hoi An ancient town.

The conservation and development of the mangrove forests create breakwaters and the conditions necessary for aquatic species to thrive, serving the long-term livelihoods of local people.

Covering hundreds of hectares, the nipa palm forest has become a must-see destination for domestic and foreign tourists to Hoi An. Basket dancing for tourists now earns many local people a high and stable income.

Because of its benefits, local people are more aware about protecting the forest and no one cuts down trees or exploits nipa leaves for souvenirs, as used to be the case.

To conserve and develop the forest, Hoi An town and Quang Nam province have also rejected licensing projects that risk impacting its sustainability.

Amid the impact of urbanisation and climate change, the conservation and development of the nipa forests in Hoi An have brought about substantial benefits, facilitating sustainable development for the future./.

