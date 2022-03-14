Society UNDP helps Vietnam strengthen women’s resilience to climate change The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) to enhance gender mainstreaming in the National Adaptation Plan so that it is more gender-responsive and better able to meet the needs, priorities, and challenges faced by women, according to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen.

Environment HCM City: 500 youths cycle to kick start Earth Hour 2022 Close to 500 young volunteers joined a cycling held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) chapter in HCM City on March 13 to kick start this year’s Earth Hour campaign.

Environment Ministries earmark 70 percent of budget for climate change adaptation: workshop Vietnamese ministries allocate more than 70 percent of their budgets to climate change adaptation, heard a launch workshop regarding climate public expenditure and investment review (CPEIR) of Vietnam on March 11.