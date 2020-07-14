 

Every year for its World’s Best Awards survey, the New York-based travel magazine asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe, share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.

Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

Hoi An received total scores of 90.52 out of the total 100./.


VNA