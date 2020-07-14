Destinations Infographic Vietnam has third global geopark recognised by UNESCO Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark has been recognized by UNESCO as a Global Geopark, becoming the third of its kind in the country.

Destinations Ninh Binh diversifying tourism products Kayaking, hovering above Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in a helicopter, and exploring the night-time in Cuc Phuong National Park count among the many new tourism products the northern province of Ninh Binh has introduced to attract tourists.

Destinations Sa Pa, Ninh Binh ‘in the Top’ most attractive points to explore in Asia U.S. travel site TripstoDiscover earlier this month had a review of the 14 most attractive destinations in Asia that need to be explored, of which Sa Pa and Ninh Binh of Vietnam are named in the list.