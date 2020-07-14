Hoi An among world’s top 25 cities
Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam was ranked third among the list of the world’s top 25 cities in 2020 recently announced by Travel + Leisure.
Every year for its World’s Best Awards survey, the New York-based travel magazine asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe, share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.
Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.
Hoi An received total scores of 90.52 out of the total 100./.