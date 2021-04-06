Culture - Sports Musical to be staged next weekend to mark Vietnam-Switzerland ties “L’Histoire du soldat” (the Soldier’s Tale), a classic musical by French-Russian composer Igor Stravinsky and Swiss writer Charles Ferdinand Ramuz, will be staged in Hanoi next weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic ties (1971-2021).

Culture - Sports ABC to broadcast series promoting Vietnamese cuisine The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) will broadcast a 10-espisode series on discovering Vietnamese culture and people via its traditional cuisine starting April 11.