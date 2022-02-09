Days in Hoi An ancient town during Tet are not too crowded, but a spring atmosphere still fills the air. For international visitors, a trip to Hoi An during Tet is also an opportunity to experience and learn about Vietnamese culture.



In addition to visiting the ancient town, heading to pagodas at the beginning of the year is also a popular cultural event.



The Hoi An Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation Centre has organised many traditional folk arts and cultural programmes for tourists. Preventive measures against the pandemic are still in place.



Travelling to the old town during Tet is also an opportunity to experience the cultural values that have provided the foundation for many of Vietnam’s traditions./.

VNA