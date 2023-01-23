Travel Quang Ninh: Discovering wild nature of Ba Mun island Located in Bai Tu Long bay in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, Ba Mun island is a gem home to diverse species of animals and plants of Bai Tu Long National Park.

Travel Moc Chau plateau – Land of flowers woos visitors Son La - Moc Chau plateau in the northern province of Son La is considered as the land of flowers. Come here at any time of the year, visitors can also admire the beautiful flowers blooming.

Travel Fourth Industrial Revolution creates new tourism trends The Fourth Industrial Revolution has greatly impacted tourism management and business and led to the formation of new tourism trends like smart and innovative tourism.