Hoi An - charming ancient city in central Vietnam

Hoi An ancient town in central Vietnam is becoming the focus of the world after it topped the list of 15 best cities in the world in a recent vote of the US travel magazine Travel & Leisure.
VNA
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 8:35:07
Print
Indian delegation calls at Trang An tourist site
Cat Ba island - A pearl of northern Vietnam
Ha Long Bay among world’s most beautiful places: British magazine
Ly Son - a cultural and geological heritage
Ke Go Lake: Eco-tourism destination in Vietnam
Ninh Binh welcomes more than 5.3 million tourist arrivals
Cuc Phuong National Park
Upside Down House excites visitors