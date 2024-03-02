Located in the lower reaches of the Thu Bon River in the coastal plains of Quang Nam province, about 30 km south of Da Nang city, Hoi An is a land that has preserved and nurtured the cultural essence of the Vietnamese people for generations. A plethora of local residents engage in traditional handicrafts and folk art activities, collectively creating an unlimited space for creativity.

Hoi An boasts five traditional craft villages and nearly 50 active handicraft trades, including woodwork in Kim Bong village, pottery in Thanh Ha village, lantern making, bamboo and coconut crafts, tailoring, and leatherworking, among others.

Three craft villages and one traditional craft are recognised as part of the national intangible heritage.

Hoi An also nurtures various forms of unique folk art, which is considered essential in the spiritual lives of its residents.

These timeless traditional heritage items attract domestic and international tourists to Hoi An, and in turn tourism contributes to the preservation and promotion of the values of traditional handicrafts and folk art.

These traditional roots serve as an endless source of creativity for artists and craftsmen. For instance, the “Driftwood Village” is a space for recycling, displaying, and experiencing wood carvings from driftwood found along the Thu Bon River.

Joining UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network is an opportunity for Hoi An to showcase the diverse cultural expressions of a region rich in creative potential, to inspire and enhance community awareness, and to efficiently utilise cultural and human resources to maintain its status as one of Asia’s leading cultural destinations./.

VNA