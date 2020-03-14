Frequently cleaning restaurants.

Compulsory face masks during work shifts.

Asking guests to wash their hands before entering.

These protocols are being applied for all restaurants and cafés in Hoi An.

Mobile speakers broadcasting real-time information and preventive protocols against the disease are among the measures the local government has been applying to prevent the disease from spreading, besides equipping medical supplies at tourist attractions and halting certain tourist activities.

According to statistics, around 8,000 foreign tourists are still in Hoi An. The city is deploying preventive measures to sustain a safe environment for them and its citizens./.

VNA