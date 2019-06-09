Agoda, a global online accommodation providers, lists Hoi An as one of the world’s six best places to explore by bicycle. (Photo: VNA)

The global online accommodation reservation provider Agoda has listed the ancient city of Hoi An as one of the world’s six best places to explore by bicycle.Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam provides foreign tourists with the most beautiful cycling routes, said Agoda, on the occasion of World Bicycle Day (June 3).Motorbikes and cars are banned from the city centre from 9 am to 11am and from 3pm to 9.30pm, making bicycles the ideal choice to explore the city.Many hotels, restaurants and homestays in Hoi An offer bike rental services for only 20,000 VND to 40,000 VND (0.86 - 1.7 USD) a day.The other five cities on Agoda’s list are Beijing, Paris, Florence, Melbourne and the US state of California.-VNA