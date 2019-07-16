The ancient town of Hoi An has made a huge leap on the “Top 15 Cities in the World” list of travel magazine Travel + Leisure.

The city, part of the central province of Quang Nam, leaped from its No. 8 position last year to the top of the 2019 list, the New York City-based magazine Travel + Leisure announced on its website.

Hoi An scored 90.39/100 points in the magazine’s survey, but what specifically excited readers about the “little gem of a place”? The answers range from the city’s shopping experience to its food.