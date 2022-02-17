A street along Hoai River in Hoi An (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hoi An ancient town in the south-central coastal province of Quang Nam has been voted as one of the “10 Most Welcoming Cities on Earth” by over 232 million reviews from real travellers verified by the leading digital travel platform Booking.com.



The information has been announced by the organisers of the 10th annual Traveller Review Award 2022.



Others in the list are Matera (Italy), Bled (Slovenia), Taitung (Taiwan - China), Nafplio and Toledo (Spain), Monte Verde (Brazil), Bruges (Belgium), Nusa Lembongan (Indonesia), and Ponta Delgada (Portugal).





Hoi An city has captured the hearts of travellers worldwide with its ancient town recognised as the UNESCO World Heritage Site.(Photo: VNA)

Hoi An city has captured the hearts of travellers worldwide with its ancient town recognised as the UNESCO World Heritage Site, simple daily life of locals, bustling and thriving old streets, and beautiful white sandy beaches nearby.



Chinese and French influences can be seen throughout the city, which all blends together seamlessly into the diverse local food

scene, said the website.



To get a real taste of Hoi An and authentic village life, travellers can take a guided cycling tour to visit local artisans and learn about their craft, from throwing pottery and making traditional reed mats to noodle making and wood carving. After a day of exploring, travellers can settle in hotels, homestays or resorts.



Recognised by UNESCO as a world cultural heritage in 1999, the town is a warren of ancient temples, houses, and shops built around a number of canals.



Hoi An has also maintained its position as one of the world’s 13 most romantic destinations, as selected by CNN./.