The information has been announced by the organisers of the 10th annual Traveller Review Award 2022.



The list includes Matera (Italy), Bled (Slovenia), and Taitung (Taiwan - China), among others.



Hoi An city has captured the hearts of travellers worldwide with its ancient town recognised as the UNESCO World Heritage Site, simple daily life of locals, bustling and thriving old streets, and beautiful white sandy beaches nearby.



Chinese and French influences can be seen throughout the city, which all blends together seamlessly into the diverse local food scene, said the website.



Recognised by UNESCO as a world cultural heritage in 1999, the town is a warren of ancient temples, houses, and shops built around a number of canals.



Hoi An has also maintained its position as one of the world’s 13 most romantic destinations, as selected by CNN./.

VNA