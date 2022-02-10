Hoi An maintains position as one of world’s most romantic destinations . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The central Vietnamese coastal town of Hoi An in Quang Nam province still maintains its position as one of the world’s 13 most romantic places for travel selected by Global Cable News Network (CNN).



“Hoi An has an undeniably quaint and romantic feel”, CNN said.

Sitting on a small boat and explore streets and craft villages along both sides of the Hoai River is an interesting experience. (Photo: VNA)

The old town, which was recognised by UNESCO as a world cultural heritage in 1999, is a warren of ancient temples, houses and stores built around a number of canals.



Gently humped pedestrian bridges let you wander hand in hand, with hundreds of multicolored lanterns above you swaying in the coastal breezes, it added.



Sitting on a small boat and explore streets and craft villages along both sides of the Hoai River is an interesting experience for couples when they visit the town.



CNN also recommended the town's famous foods, notably banh mi (baguette sandwiches) and Cao Lau (noodle bowl)./.