Politics Sculpture camp strengthens Vietnam-Laos friendship A sculpture and poster camp on Vietnam-Laos relations is being held at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Vietnam’s neighbour, to popularise the traditional cooperation, solidarity, and mutual assistance between the two countries.

Videos Sotheby’s exhibits 56 works by Vietnamese painters in HCM City Sotheby’s has organised an exhibition featuring 56 artworks by four prominent Vietnamese painters, entitled “Timeless Souls: Beyond the Voyage” - Hồn Xưa Bến Lạ, in Ho Chi Minh City.

Culture - Sports Teqball demonstration sport listed for SEA Games 32 Teqball, a ball sport that combines the elements of football and table tennis, which is played on a curbed table, will be featured at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) slated for May 5-16, 2023 in Cambodia.