Hoi An makes its way into world's 25 best cities list
The ancient Hoi An town in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam has found itself voted to the 20th place in a new global listing of 25 best cities chosen by readers of US magazine Travel + Leisure.
Readers ranked the cities based on factors such as the quality of hotels and restaurants, cultural heritage, attractions, cuisine, and COVID-19 protocols.
Oaxaca in Mexico was voted the best city with a score of 92.96. San Miguel de Allende in Mexico came second followed by Ubud in Indonesia.
Hoi An used to be a busy international commercial port from the 16th to 19th centuries, attracting merchant ships from China and Japan. It is a World Heritage site recognized by UNESCO.
Recently, Dubai-based Time Out magazine has also listed Hoi An among "the very best places" to travel to in July with warm weather.
"As the monsoon rains fall in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, savvy travelers in Vietnam head to the central coast where the weather is dry and warm," the magazine said./.