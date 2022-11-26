The complex, which is the first and only combined art performance and resort in the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site of Hoi An and the tourism hub in central Vietnam, was designed as a ‘green’ site for domestic and international tourists.



It also hosts the Ky Uc Hoi An (Hoi An Memories) – a 60-minute show on the 400-year history and development of Hoi An during the Dai Viet (Great Viet) State in the 15th-18th century -- on the open-air stage in the middle of the Thu Bon River.



The show – which had been held for 500 nights since its debut in 2018, involves the performance of 500 artists, making it an amazing entertainment destination in Hoi An after lantern night in the old quarter.



It was recognised as the leading historical spectacle at the Best Hotels-Resorts Awards by Wanderlust Tips in the Republic of Korea, and chosen to be on at Times Square, New York in the US in March of 2019./.

