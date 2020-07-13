Hoi An ranked third among world’s top 25 cities
Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam was ranked third among the list of the world’s top 25 cities in 2020 recently announced by Travel + Leisure.
VNA
VNA
