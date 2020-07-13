Destinations Infographic Why Mu Cang Chai should top your 2020 travel list Mu Cang Chai, a remote district which is home to breathtaking terraced rice fields in Vietnam’s northern province of Yen Bai, should top the travel list, according to US-based media site CNBC.

Travel Infographic 15 million foreign tourists visits Vietnam during 10 months of 2019 There are roughly 15 million foreign tourists travel to Vietnam, up 13% compared to the same period in 2018. Other than Australian tourists, holidaymakers from other continents see increases.