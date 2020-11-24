The move to reopen various sites will see tickets to Hoi An Ancient Town halved between now and the end of June, 2021.

Tourist sites, entertainment centres, hotels, and restaurants, are also offering a range of promotional schemes aimed at luring more visitors to the town.

A broad array of art performances and special events will take place to mark Vietnam Heritage Day, with the majority of these being held on pedestrian streets at night, she said, adding that this will help local households to resume their businesses./.

VNA