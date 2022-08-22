Culture - Sports Army Games 2022: Crew No.3 of Vietnamese tank team makes good performance Crew No.3 of the Vietnamese tank team shot down four out of the five targets in the qualifying round of Group 1 of the “Tank Biathlon” event at Army Games 2022 in Moscow on August 20 (local time).

Culture - Sports Cheo – Vietnamese traditional stage art Cheo is a form of Vietnamese traditional stage art, which strongly develops in the north, especially the Red River delta. It originated in the 10th century from folk music and dance and is popular in areas in the north. The dossier for Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera) art of the Red River Delta will be compiled to seek UNESCO recognition as cultural heritage of the world.

Culture - Sports Lantern craft village in Nam Dinh busy ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival The Mid-Autumn Festival is now just a month away. Villagers in the Bao Dap lantern craft village in Hong Quang commune, Nam Trực district, in northern Nam Dinh province are busy making their lanterns.