The festival will showcase 17 hot air balloons of all colours and sizes.



In particular, from 7pm to 8pm on March 25, the “Night of flowers” programme will feature gas and flames being funnelled into the balloons, making them shine like giant lanterns.



Other activities will also be held to create an unforgettable experience for visitors.

This is one of a series of activities to welcome in the National Tourism Year - Quang Nam 2022./.

VNA