Hoi An to re-impose social distancing measures
Quang Nam (VNA) – Hoi An ancient town, one of Vietnam’s most popular tourist destinations in the central province of Quang Nam, will re-impose social distancing measures from midnight of July 31 to contain the spread of the COVID-19.
The order will be valid for 14 days, according to a decision signed by Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Tan on July 30.
Local residents will be required to keep safe physical distance with others, stay at home and avoid non-essential outings, while those travelling outdoor must wear face masks and wash hands with soap or sanitiser.
Gatherings of more than two persons will be prohibited in public outside offices, schools and hospitals, and people must stay at least two metres apart from each other.
Factories; production facilities; construction sites; shops providing essential products and services, such as foods, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas; banks; securities firms; postal and telecom services providers; logistics companies; and medical clinics are allowed to remain open.
The province also orders cancellation of educational, culural, and sport events and suspension of religious services and gatherings. Local tourist attractions and beaches will be closed, and public transportation halted.
The moves came as part of the province’s effort to deal with fresh coronavirus outbreaks after three local people were confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 on July 28./.
