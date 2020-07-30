Society Legal procedures started against immigrant traffickers Legal proceedings have been started against two men in the northern border province of Lao Cai for joining hands with Chinese people to bring illegal immigrants into Vietnam through the border.

Society Bac Giang encouraging production forest development The northern province of Bac Giang is encouraging entities, businesses, and households to invest in production forest development.

Society Winners of National External Information Service Awards honoured Journalistic works and productions related to the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the list of winners at this year’s National External Information Service Awards held in Hanoi on July 28 night.

Society HCM City strives to join list of top 10 PAPI performers Only by applying technology can HCM City speed up delivery of public administrative services, reduce corruption and improve citizens’ satisfaction, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau on July 29.