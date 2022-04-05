Videos Golf tourism holds great potential for attracting int’l tourists post-pandemic According to analysts, given its limited close contact and high spending by visitors, golf tourism is an endeavour where Vietnam has potential for development in the post-Covid-19 period.

Videos Thanh Hoa launches smart tourism products project A launch ceremony for a project on smart tourism products was held recently in the north-central coastal province of Thanh Hoa, as part of efforts to introduce more tourism destinations to visitors.

Travel Con Dao Island to become world-class marine tourist site Con Dao Island, off the coast of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, is set to become a world-class site for marine, cultural, historic and spiritual tourism, according to a revised plan for Con Dao development by 2045 newly approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.