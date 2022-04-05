Hoi An welcomes first foreign tourists in 2022
The popular tourist town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam welcomed 126 foreign tourists on April 5 following the hiatus caused by COVID-19.
The tourists, from the US, visited famous destinations in the ancient town then took a boat trip to Thanh Ha pottery village.
On April 7, Hoi An expects another group of 50 foreign visitors. Local authorities are hoping more foreign arrivals will revive the tourism industry, and promote the image of Hoi An as a safe, friendly destination.
Since the last foreign tourists visited last November, Hoi An has focused on preparing for its reopening.
On March 15 when the country fully opened the tourism sector and Da Nang resumed international flights, many foreign tourist groups have announced their plans to make Famtrips and Presstrips to Da Nang and Hoi An.
Recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site in 1999, the town is a warren of ancient temples, houses and shops built around a number of canals.
Hoi An was voted one of the “10 Most Welcoming Cities on Earth” by over 232 million people one leading digital travel platform Booking.com, which was announced at the 10th annual Traveller Review Award 2022.
It has also maintained its position as one of the world’s 13 most romantic destinations, as selected by CNN./.