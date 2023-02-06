Culture - Sports Unique Tet celebrations of Si La ethnic minority in Lai Chau province Despite being the smallest among 54 ethnic minority groups in Vietnam, the Si La people in the border district of Muong Te in Lai Chau province boast a rich culture with its own characteristics, most notably the traditional Tet holiday.

Culture - Sports Villagers continue traditional rice cooking contest In the quaint village of Thi Cam in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district, a culinary tradition unfolds each Lunar New Year.