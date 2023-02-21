Culture - Sports New national intangible cultural heritage announced Mo Muong, a cultural heritage of Muong ethnic minority group in Thanh Hoa and Phu Tho provinces is one among 14 new national intangible cultural heritage recognized recently by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to welcome FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy in March The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy is scheduled to make a stopover in Vietnam for the first time on March 4 and 5 as part of its tour around the globe ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 in July.