Travel Stranded tourists on famous island safely back to mainland All the tourists stuck on Phu Quoc Island and others of Kien Hai district in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang due to the bad weather have safely landed on July 14.

Travel Bac Giang looks at ways to expand tourism potential to build economy The northern province of Bac Giang is promoting its tourism sector by accelerating tourism-related activities to attract more visitors, said Tran Minh Ha, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Travel US magazine selects 10 best restaurants in Vietnam US magazine Travel + Leisure has made a list of 10 best restaurants in Vietnam based on votes by its readers.

Travel Da Nang more popular to Korean stars, KoLs Since the reopening of the direct air route linking Da Nang city with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon, the central Vietnamese city has become more popular among Korean stars and Key Opinion Leaders (KoLs).