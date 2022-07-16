Hoi An’s tourism growth to bounce back soon: Official
Most of the accommodation and tourism service providers in the ancient Hoi An town of central Quang Nam province are promoting efforts and measures to revive the local tourism industry after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to head of the city’s department of trade and tourism Le Van Binh.
Hoi An has gradually regained its position as a tourist locomotive in Vietnam, Binh said.
According to Binh, the municipal administration will continue to renew existing products such as tours and entertainment activities in Hoi An at night, Hoi An show, agriculture, aquaculture and cultural tourism, towards promoting sustainable development of the industry in the city.
After Hoi An city was selected as the host of the National Tourism Year 2022, the locality is expected to grasp the opportunity to rejuvenate its tourism sector and promote the image of Quang Nam and Vietnam in general to visitors at home and abroad.
Hoi An’s tourism products and services target the segment of long-stay and high-spending holiday-makers in order to regain growth momentum.
The locality is also focusing on promoting tourism and service development in a sustainable way associated with harmoniously solving environmental problems; and preserving cultural, historical, and landscape values, Binh said.
Spotlighting the potential and strengths of Quang Nam for tourism development, deputy head of the Vietnam National Tourism Administration Ha Van Sieu affirmed that the organisation of music and food festivals, fashion shows, the “Cu Lao Cham - Legendary Green Island” tourism programme, and the “Hoi An – A Touch of Summer” sea festival will help Quang Nam and Hoi An in particular revive the tourism industry, regaining the position as one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Vietnam.
A World Heritage site recognised by UNESCO, Hoi An was voted to the 20th place in a new global listing of 25 best cities chosen by readers of US magazine Travel Leisure.
Readers ranked the cities based on factors such as the quality of hotels and restaurants, cultural heritage, attractions, cuisine, and COVID-19 protocols.
Recently, Dubai-based Time Out magazine also listed Hoi An among "the very best places" to travel to in July with warm weather./.