At the working session between the delegation of the Ministry of Home Affairs and representatives from Russia’s Presidential Executive Office (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation from the Ministry of Home Affairs led by Minister Le Vinh Tan is paying a working visit to Russia from August 4-10, aiming to promote cooperation in archives, State management and public services.While in Russia, Tan met with Assistant to the Russian President Anatoly Seryshev on August 7, during which the Vietnamese official said his ministry is stepping up scientific research and international cooperation, with a focus on e-Government building and archive management.The minister expressed his hope that Russia’s Presidential Executive Office will exchange its experience with the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs in the areas of the office’s strength, thus contributing to deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries.For his part, Seryshev spoke highly of the traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and Russia on the basis of the comprehensive strategic partnership.The Russian Presidential Executive Office is actively working with Vietnamese ministries and agencies, especially in anti-corruption, State management and personnel work, he said.The host noted his hope that information and experience exchanged during the visit will help Vietnamese and Russian ministries and agencies perfect State management policies.Earlier, Tan had a working session with Andrei Artizov, head of the Federal Archive Agency of Russia.The two sides touched upon Russia’s electronic archival model and archives preservation.Tan lauded cooperation outcomes between archival agencies of the two countries over the past time, which, he said, have contributed to deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia.On this occasion, the National Archives of Vietnam and the Federal Archive Agency of Russia signed a cooperation agreement for 2019-2022.From now to the end of this year, the two sides will join hands in organising an exhibition on late President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi and announce a collection of documents in both Russian and Vietnamese, featuring the Soviet Union and Vietnam during the first Indochina War and the 1954 Geneva Conference.They are scheduled to coordinate in carrying out a number of activities marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Russia in 2020.During their stay in Russia, the Vietnamese officials also had working sessions with representatives of other Russian agencies and organisations operating in the sphere of archives, and visited the State Hermitage Museum. -VNA