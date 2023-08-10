The singing may not be too clear. But this represents a great effort by the teachers and students at the Vietnam Friendship Village. For the children, all of whom are victims of Agent Orange / dioxin, this has been their home away from home for many years.

As a special class, the curriculum here is also unique. Each child has a separate lesson plan depending on their personality, ability, and ailments.

There are also skill and vocational training classes, where students can fulfil their aspirations to care for themselves and ease the burden on their families and communities.

Special classes special people in special circumstances. The journey to support these children requires a lot of effort and perseverance from teachers and all of the staff. And each small step by the children is a source of happiness for those who care for them./.

VNA