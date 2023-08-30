Business Domestic flights record booking rates of over 70% for National Day holiday As of August 29, several domestic flights recorded booking rates of over 70% for August 31 and September 1, the first days of the National Day holidays, reported the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Hanoi records 21,100 new enterprises in eight months As many as 21,100 new enterprises were established in Hanoi in the first eight months of 2023, with total registered capital of 208.8 trillion VND (nearly 8.65 billion USD).

Business Construction of Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks in Thai Binh, Ha Tinh allowed Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang recently signed a decision approving the investment policy for a project on building and operating the infrastructure of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the northern province of Thai Binh.

Business Vietnam-Japan Business Day to be held in November The Vietnam Business Association in Japan (VJBA) has introduced a plan to organise the Vietnam-Japan Business Day, which is slated for November 2 and aims to promote exchange, experience sharing and connections in economy and trade between Vietnam and Japan.