Society Vietnam – Cambodia friendship association convenes The Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA) convened a meeting in Hanoi on December 26 to review the association’s performance in 2019 and plans for 2020.

Society Dien Bien ethnic people get power to enjoy Tet With the new year approaching, ethnic minority people in Muong Nhe district, Dien Bien province have gotten a spark of joy and been connected to the national power grid.

Society Binh Phuoc wants road, rail links to improve transport The southeastern province of Binh Phuoc is seeking the construction of a highway from its Chon Thanh district to HCM City and a rail link from the district to Cai Mep-Thi Vai deep-water port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province to facilitate goods transportation and attract investors.

Society Hanoi schools to shut on bad air days Kindergartens and primary schools in Hanoi will be closed if the air quality index (AQI) hits 300 and above, equivalent to hazardous levels, city authorities announced on December 25.