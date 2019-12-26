Homeland Spring 2020 to be held on January 18
At the press meeting (Source: toquoc.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Homeland Spring festival, an annual gathering of Vietnamese living across the world to celebrate the traditional lunar new year festival in Vietnam, is set to take place on January 18 next year or the 24th day of the last month of the lunar year.
The event will be jointly held between the ministry and the People’s Committees of Hanoi and Bac Ninh province, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Foreign Ministry Luong Thanh Nghi said at a meeting with media on December 26.
Many activities have been scheduled during the event with a focus on Vietnam’s tradition.
The participants will attend an incense offering ceremony and pray for peace and prosperity for the country, as well as release sacrificial carps at Do Temple complex – which holds the temples for eight emperors of the Ly Dynasty – in Bac Ninh province.
A Vietnamese cuisine festival can also be expected.
Party and State leaders will also hold talks with exemplary overseas Vietnamese.
The centrepiece of the event, an art performance featuring highlighted artists among Vietnamese living inside and outside the country, will be broadcast live on national television channels.
There are approximately 4.5 million Vietnamese living and working in 103 countries and territories worldwide. They form an indispensable part of the nation and play an important role in intensifying friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the rest of the world./.