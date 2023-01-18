At the event in Tanzania (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania has held the 2023 Xuan Que Huong (Homeland Spring) programme to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.



Speaking at the event last weekend, Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda, Comoros, Somalia and Burundi Nguyen Nam Tien affirmed that the Vietnamese community in Tanzania and East African countries are an inseparable part of the nation.



He wished them a New Year of happiness and prosperity.



Participants at the event enjoyed Vietnamese traditional food and music performances staged by members of the Vietnamese community living there.



A similar event was also held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh on January 13.



Adding to the joyful atmosphere was folk dances performed by artists of the Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre.



The event was reported by many Bangladeshi newspapers and television channels./.