Overseas Vietnamese in Sri Lanka at the homeland spring programme. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka held a “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme on February 3 to bring a warm Lunar New Year (Tet) atmosphere to the Vietnamese community in the South Asian nation.



Vietnamese people who are living, studying, and working in Sri Lanka gathered at the embassy and together prepared traditional Vietnamese dishes.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Ho Thi Thanh Truc briefed the participants on Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, foreign affairs results, and international integration in 2023.



According to the ambassador, the embassy organised various activities in political, economic and cultural diplomacy. The activities helped the two countries' people understand more about each other, creating a foundation for further people-to-people exchanges, and contributing to the continued development of Vietnam - Sri Lanka relations.



She extended her Tet greetings to the Vietnamese community in Sri Lanka./.