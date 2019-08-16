Lao students studying Vietnamese language at National University of Laos (Source: VNA)

– Twenty-four Lao students studying at universities and institutes in Ho Chi Minh City have taken part in a three-month homestay programme run by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU)’s chapter in the city.Beginning from May 18, the programme, which is part of activities to promote ties between Vietnam and Laos, was designed to help Laos students familiarise themselves with daily activities in Vietnamese families, and understand more about the Vietnamese culture.At a ceremony held in HCM City on August 14 to review the programme, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vo Thi Dung said the programme had contributed to promoting friendship between the two countries in general and between HCM City with Laos’ localities in particular.She said she hoped similar programmes will be expanded in more localities.-VNA