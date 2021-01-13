Homestays in Thailand get health, safety upgrade for post-COVID-19 travels
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Community-run homestays and tourism attractions in Thailand are now at a standstill due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) is now using this time to enhance the health and safety standards of community based tourism with the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) guideline, promoting safer tourism once the situation resolves.
The DASTA Director Gp Capt Atikhun Kongmee has revealed that the DASTA will continue to pursue its 2019-2022 action plan promoting sustainable tourism and community based tourism, with 4-5 new campaigns in the pipeline aiming to upgrade community-based tourism, promoting confidence among tourists, promoting knowledge in the communities, and implementing health and safety standards for tourism attractions.
The DASTA will be working with local communities to implement the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) guidelines for community-run attractions. This will involve enhanced cleanliness and sanitary practices to promote confidence among visitors.
Currently, there are 40 out of 80 capable communities now SHA certified.
The DASTA chief said the administration has been supporting communities and local tourism businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis, by opening online platforms for community enterprises to sell their items, while taking this low-visitor time to help these communities improve their facilities.
He said visitors can feel assured of their health and safety while visiting SHA-certified communities, and log their visits on the Thai Chana platform./.
