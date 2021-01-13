World Malaysia re-imposes movement control order in six states Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on January 11 that the movement control order (MCO) will be reintroduced in Kuala Lumpur and five other states to curb new coronavirus outbreaks.

World Cambodia completes updated NDC to convention on climate change The Cambodian government has successfully submitted the country’s updated National Determined Contribution (NDC) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as more than half of the world’s countries failed to do so by December 31, 2020.

World Vietnam condemns attacks on civilians in West Africa, Sahel A Vietnamese representative strongly condemned attacks on innocent civilians in West Africa and the Sahel while attending the United Nations Security Council’s online conference on January 11.

World Forbes: Southeast Asia has become a hot spot for capital Bloomberg and Forbes, the two most prestigious billionaire ranking channels in the world, have published information concerning the investment activities of billionaire Mai Vu Minh.