Hon Son offers pristine beauty and stunning beaches (Photo: laodong.vn)

Kien Giang (VNA) – Hon Son, a small island located 65km from Rach Gia city of the Mekong Delta of Kien Giang, is emerging as a tourist attraction in the south thanks to its untouched beauty and huge tourism development potential.



It offers pristine beauty and stunning beaches that attract hundreds of thousands of tourists every year.



Hon Son island, often referred to as Hon Rai, lies between Hon Tre island and Nam Du archipelago. The total area of Hon Son is 11.5 square kilometers with seven undulating mountains and six beautiful beaches.



Hon Son is a home to more than 8,200 people living on aquaculture, shipbuilding, shrimp and fish processing, and fish sauce making. Lai Son, the island’s main village, sits on a bay in the middle of the southern coast. The village has an attractive, laid-back air and a tangible sense of the past.



Since there are many coconuts growing from the beach up to the hill, Hon Son is also called “Coconut Island”. Biking along the coast under the tilting coconut shadow next to the sea is one of the must do on the island.



Additionally, tourists will be surprised by the natural stone blocks with different shapes, like dolphins and turtles lying under the clear water. The scenic seafront road in Lai Son village is perfect for promenading in the mornings and evenings.

A corner of Hon Son (Photo: dulichvn.org.vn)

Hon Son tourism has developed since 2018. Local authorities said that each year, the island commune welcomes more than 550,000 visitors. In the first six months of 2023, the destination serve 450,000 tourists.



Giang Van Tai,Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lai Son commune in Kien Hai district, said the locality has defined tourism as its spearhead economic sector, and focused on boosting tourism growth in a sustainable manner.



It will strengthen the protection of social security, order and safety, while regularly inspecting local tourism service suppliers, he said.



Bui Quoc Thai, Director of the Tourism Department of Kien Giang, said that in order to boost sea-based tourism in the locality, the sector has implemented various measures such as enhancing the efficiency of tourism promotion activities while closely controlling the implementation of tourism regulations, ensuring the reasonable serve prices and quality.

Along with strengthening tourism infrastructure development, the locality will improve the quality of available accommodation facilities to meet visitors’ demands while strengthening its capacity in maritime transport to carry visitors to sea-based tourist destinations, he said.



Thai added that the provincial tourism sector will also encourage businesses to invest in the locality by giving them preferential policies and creating a favourable business environment for them./.

VNA